8 children among 17 killed in fire at building near Hyderabad's Charminar

As many as 17 people, including eight children, were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a building in Gulzar House near the historic Charminar on Sunday.

A senior official of a private hospital here told PTI that eight people were brought dead.

Unfortunately 8 patients were brought dead to Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, hospital sources said.

The deceased include two childrenaged two and seven besides three women, the sources said.

Apollo Hospitals in a statement said they received five people with burn and inhalation injuries and all were declared brought dead.

All these victims had severe burns and inhalation injuries and could not be revived. Death was declared. Our ambulance team continues to remain on site to rescue any further victims. We are providing maximum support to the families of victims in this difficult time, Apollo Hospitals said.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad.

He announced Rs 2 lakh for the kin of those who died and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM, the post said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender told reporters that as per preliminary information the fire was caused due to a short-circuit.

As per information available so far, 17 people including children and women were shifted to various hospitals.

Fire has been completely brought under control, though there is little smoke which is also being controlled, he said.

The building housed jewellery shops on the ground floor and people were staying in a flat on the upper floor, police said adding smoke spread to the upper floors and people suffocated.

Telangana Fire Department in a statement said the fire broke out on the Ground floor ( G+2 building) and spread to the upper floors.

Firefighting, search and rescue operations were carried out simultaneously and 17 people who were trapped on the first floor were rescued and shifted to hospitals.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident and directed senior officials to take all necessary measures to rescue those trapped in the building.

Earlier, a fire department official said they received a call at around 6.30 am and rushed to the spot. Several people were found unconscious and shifted to various hospitals.

Addressing reporters after visiting the spot, Transport and Hyderabad District in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said a short circuit caused the fire.

The Minister said 17 people residing in the building were shifted to different hospitals.

"There were reports that a majority of them died. There was loss of life. We will order an inquiry into the fire accident. There is no conspiracy angle in it. We will confirm the number of deaths after we get the reports." Four families related to one another are residing in the building, he added.

Access to the site has been restricted, police said. A case has been registered.

Charminar Assembly Constituency AIMIM MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali told media that as per initial reports about 20 people were taken to hospitals.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also visited the spot.

An official release from the CMO said directions were issued to immediately shift the injured to hospitals and ensure proper medical treatment.