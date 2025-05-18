Home / India News / Fires break out at Delhi coaching centre, hotel; no casualties reported

Separate fire incidents were reported on Sunday at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar and a hotel in Paschim Vihar; both were contained swiftly with no injuries

The second fire incident occurred in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, where a blaze broke out at a hotel located near the East Paschim Vihar metro station on Sunday afternoon. Representative Image
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 3:56 PM IST
Delhi witnessed two separate fire incidents on Sunday, one at a coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar and the other at a hotel in Paschim Vihar. According to officials from the Delhi Fire Services, both incidents were brought under control in time, and fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in either case.
 
The first blaze was reported at a coaching centre located on the fourth and fifth floors of a multi-storey building on Bada Bazar Road in Old Rajinder Nagar, central Delhi. The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call at 11:08 am, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the scene.
 
“A fire broke out at a coaching institute located on the fourth and fifth floors of a building in central Delhi on Sunday,” a Delhi Fire Services official said. “Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control by 12:20 pm,” the official added.
 
“The incident triggered panic among students and staff, but there were no casualties,” the official noted. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been sparked by a suspected electrical short circuit. “Further investigation is underway,” the official added.
 

Hotel fire incident

 
The second fire occurred in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, where a blaze broke out at a hotel near the East Paschim Vihar metro station on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around 1:15 pm and was confined to a room and a hall on the third floor of the hotel building.
 
The structure includes a basement, a ground floor, and three additional upper storeys. “A fire broke out at a hotel in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on Sunday afternoon,” officials stated. “The fire, reported around 1:15 pm, broke out in a room and a hall on the third floor of the hotel located near East Paschim Vihar metro station,” the officials added.

Five fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site. The fire-fighting teams managed to contain the flames quickly, and the blaze was completely under control by 1:50 pm. “They said five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 1:50 pm. No casualties were reported in the incident,” the officials confirmed.
 
The exact cause of the fire is still being determined, and an inquiry is underway. “The officials said the cause of the fire is being ascertained,” they noted.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
First Published: May 18 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

