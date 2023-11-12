Home / India News / Constitutional Court should avoid fixing time-bound schedule cases: SC

Constitutional Court should avoid fixing time-bound schedule cases: SC

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Shaikh Uzma Feroz Hussain seeking a direction to the Maharashtra High Court to decide his bail plea in a time-bound manner

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The apex court said if there is an extraordinary urgency, the petitioner can always move the concerned bench. "We are sure that if the request is genuine, the concerned Bench will entertain it.

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Constitutional Court should avoid fixing a time-bound schedule for disposal of any case before any court unless the situation is extraordinary, the Supreme Court said while refusing to entertain a plea seeking a direction for disposal of a criminal matter within a fixed time.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said that in every high court and especially the bigger ones, there are filed a large number of bail petitions and therefore, some delay in the disposal of such petitions is inevitable.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We are of the view that since every high court and every court in the country has a huge pendency, the Constitutional Court should avoid the temptation of fixing a time-bound schedule for disposal of any case before any court unless the situation is extraordinary," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Shaikh Uzma Feroz Hussain seeking a direction to the Maharashtra High Court to decide his bail plea in a time-bound manner.

The apex court said if there is an extraordinary urgency, the petitioner can always move the concerned bench. "We are sure that if the request is genuine, the concerned Bench will entertain it.

Also Read

Court to hear Imran Khan's bail plea on Tue; grants bail to his wife

Pre-arrest bail remedy to be granted in extraordinary cases: Delhi court

Delhi riots: SC adjourned hearing of Umar Khalid's bail plea for next week

Court clears way for Thai Parliament to pick new PM, 3 months after polls

Court issues notice to Delhi police on plea of Sharjeel Imam seeking bail

Women to get Rs 15,000 annual assistance if Cong retains power: Baghel

In contact with officials, says Dhami as rescue op underway at Yamunotri NH

Goans burn effigies on Diwali; CM Sawant asks people to buy local products

Bursting of crackers restricted to just 2 hours from 8-10 pm in Himachal

Under construction tunnel on Yamunotri NH partially collapses, 40 trapped

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Supreme CourtCourts

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story