Consult ex-servicemen to combat rising terrorism in valley: J-K LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in a meeting with officials, proposed seeking the advice of ex-servicemen to effectively combat terrorism in the valley.

"Neighbouring countries are attempting to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir, and our security forces are actively combating these threats. The expertise of ex-servicemen is essential in our fight against terrorism," said Jammu-Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The celebration of Armed Forces Veteran Day took place at Raj Bhawan in Jammu, where L-G Manoj Sinha addressed ex-servicemen. He acknowledged that the current compensation of 25 lakh for their sacrifices is insufficient, expressing his commitment to increasing the amount.

Notably, a year back in february, Manoj Sinha announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kins of Army soldiers from Jammu and Kashmir killed in the line of duty within the Union Territory or any other state.

"Security forces are dedicatedly engaged in countering terrorism, and the situation in J & K indicates that we are on the brink of eliminating terrorism," he said.

"Despite an increase in tourism, with a record-breaking number of tourists reaching 2 crore 12 lakh this year, our neighboring country persists in attempting to instigate violence in J & K," he added.

LG Manoj Sinha stated that the unsettling situation requires collective efforts to maintain peace, and hence the assistance of ex-servicemen is essential for countering the ongoing threats and disturbances caused by terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

LG Manoj Sinha's concern comes amid increasing terrorism in the valley.

Lately, there has been a resurgence of terrorism in the southern region of the Pir Panjal ranges, particularly in the Rajouri Poonch sector, orchestrated by proxy terrorist groups from Pakistan. Approximately 20 troops have lost their lives in terrorist attacks, with the most recent incident occurring on December 21, resulting in the death of four soldiers in the Dera ki Gali area.

As a significant measure to counter Pakistan's efforts to escalate terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army is initiating 'Operation Sarvashakti'. In this operation, security forces will focus on targeting terrorists operating on both sides of the Pir Panjal mountain ranges within the Union Territory.