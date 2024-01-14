Home / India News / PM Modi to arrive in Kerala for 2 day on Jan 16, after Lakshadweep Visit

PM Modi to arrive in Kerala for 2 day on Jan 16, after Lakshadweep Visit

Modi is scheduled to arrive at Kochi on January 16 and will hold a roadshow in the port city on that day, according to the BJP's state unit

PM Narendra Modi recently visited Lakshadweep file Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 9:39 PM IST
Two weeks after his visit to Lakshadweep and Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be returning to the southern state for two days on January 16.

Modi is scheduled to arrive at Kochi on January 16 and will hold a roadshow in the port city on that day, according to the BJP's state unit.

On the next day, January 17, he will travel to Guruvayur in Thrissur district to attend the wedding of actor-cum-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter, it said.

The PM would then return to Kochi where he will attend a party meeting of around 6,000 in-charges of 'shakti kendras', which comprise two-three booth-level areas.

Modi would also be taking part in programmes related to Central government projects and then would return to Delhi by evening, the BJP's state unit said.

Earlier this month, the PM inaugurated and laid the foundation for various projects worth Rs 1,150 crore in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

Thereafter, he had attended a women's convention organised by the BJP in Thrissur.

Topics :Narendra ModiKeralaLakshadweepBJP

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

