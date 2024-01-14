Home / India News / President Murmu on 3-day visit of Meghalaya, Assam from Monday

The president will inaugurate the Meghalaya Games at the P A Sangma Stadium in Tura on Monday

Photo: X @rashtrapatibhvn
Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 8:19 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Meghalaya and Assam from January 15 to 17, an official statement issued on Sunday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The president will inaugurate the Meghalaya Games at the P A Sangma Stadium in Tura on Monday, it said.

This is her first visit to Meghalaya after assuming the office of the president.

On January 16, she will address the members of self-help groups at the Baljek Airport, Tura, and virtually lay the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex, the statement said.

On the same day, President Murmu will address a gathering at Mawphlang and virtually inaugurate upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road as well as lay the foundation stones for Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in the villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot and Kudengrim.

"In the evening, the president will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the government of Meghalaya at the Raj Bhavan, Shillong," it added.

On January 17, Murmu will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso, Diphu, Assam.

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

