Why new liquor vendors in Noida are opting for container-based setups

Liquor vendors in Noida are increasingly choosing container-based outlets to navigate zoning bottlenecks, steep rents, and real estate constraints, after a policy shift in Uttar Pradesh formally permitted prefabricated setups.

According to a report in The Times of India, the first such outlet in Noida was opened in Delta 1 sector this April. Housed in a 40x12-foot prefabricated container, the store marks a departure from traditional liquor vends and aligns with Clause 5.16 (17) of the UP Excise Shops Number and Location (Amended) Rules, 1968, which were updated earlier this year.

The revised rules allow vendors to set up shops in prefabricated structures on both government and private land—provided local zoning and distance norms are met. The framework draws on models already implemented in Haryana and Punjab, and is aimed at plugging tax leakages while offering logistical flexibility to licensees.

‘Legalisation of informal practices already in place’ Also Read | Buy one, get one free: Why liquor stores in UP are offering big discounts District excise officer Subodh Kumar said the policy was shaped by the informal use of temporary structures by vendors in recent years. “This brings such setups under legal oversight and helps ensure proper tax collection. Haryana had already implemented this, and UP is now doing the same,” The Times of India quoted him as saying. In Gautam Budh Nagar district, 16 of the 501 new liquor licences issued this year have reportedly opted for container setups—12 in Noida and four in Greater Noida.

Land shortages, zoning hurdles drive shift Though the policy has opened up a legal route for container-based shops, its implementation has not been smooth. Licensees say it is difficult to find commercial land that meets excise norms, especially the requirement of staying 50 metres away from residential areas. “There’s not enough compliant commercial land in Noida,” said a vendor who previously operated in Lucknow. “I offered to pay rent to Noida Authority, but there was no response. Eventually, I rented a farmhouse for ₹75,000 a month just to get started.” District urges land allocation for compliant setups Also Read | Work on new liquor policy underway, to be introduced soon: Delhi govt The district magistrate has reportedly written to the Noida and Greater Noida Authorities requesting land parcels suitable for container shops. However, excise officials said that no formal response has been received yet, though informal talks are underway.

Greater Noida Authority additional CEO Prerna Singh confirmed that the matter may be taken up in the next board meeting. “These shops could be a controlled, high-revenue model. We are considering incorporating container-based formats into our bylaws,” she said. Public resistance and enforcement action Despite the regulatory backing, some container shops have met local resistance. Earlier this week, the Noida Authority dismantled one such outlet in Sector 129 after complaints from nearby residents. Vendors argue that the container model provides a way to comply with government norms while overcoming urban constraints. “We’re not looking to break rules—we want to do business legally. But the system needs to support that,” said a licensee.