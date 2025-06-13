Friday, June 13, 2025 | 11:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Work on new liquor policy underway, to be introduced soon: Delhi govt

Work on new liquor policy underway, to be introduced soon: Delhi govt

The objective is to provide quality liquor to the people and to make the system of liquor sale and distribution transparent, modern and accountable, said an official statement

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Learning from past mistakes, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is bringing an excise policy that will leave no room for corruption at any level. (File photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government will soon introduce a new liquor policy with a high-level committee reviewing the policies of different states and preparing a proposal by June 30, officials said.

The objective is to provide quality liquor to the people and to make the system of liquor sale and distribution transparent, modern and accountable, said an official statement.

The government will also ensure that no aspect of the policy adversely affects vulnerable sections of society and that the safety and health of the weaker sections are not compromised, it added.

A high-level committee headed by Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar is drafting this policy, and it is reviewing the excise policies of several other states for the same.

 

The policy will include points on scientific testing of liquor quality, digitalisation of the sales system, prevention of illegal sales and ensuring transparency in the licensing process, the press note said.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Ex-AAP MLA's wife files defamation suit against FM Sitharaman in Delhi

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Ex-Delhi CM Atishi detained during protest against Kalkaji camp demolition

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

BJP plans on planting 7 million trees in Delhi, says CM Rekha Gupta

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

AAP govt in Punjab built on foundation of lies, alleges Haryana CM Saini

Satyendar Jain

Satyendar Jain appears before ACB for questioning in classroom case

Learning from past mistakes, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is bringing an excise policy that will leave no room for corruption at any level.

Public awareness campaigns will be run to prevent alcohol abuse, and stricter monitoring will be enforced on liquor consumption in public places, she added.

Highlighting that the new rules and regulations will emphasise social balance and responsibility, Gupta hit out at the previous AAP government and said that their policy neither followed legal procedures nor prioritised public interest.

She alleged that through that policy, a few select private companies were given undue benefits, resulting in revenue losses.

As a result of the corrupt excise policy, the former chief minister and some cabinet ministers of the previous government ended up in jail, she added.

There was no immediate reaction from AAP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ICAI acts against four CAs for misconduct post demonetisation

CAG engaging CA firms will not compromise auditor's independence, says ICAI

rare earth magnets, equipment manufacturers, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Automobile

India may ease EV localisation rules amid China rare earth export curbs

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt establishing 2,700 smart classrooms in state for Rs 324.56 crore

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Operation Chakra-V: CBI raids 10 sites in nationwide cyber fraud crackdown

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Will be transparent in our communication on plane crash: Tata chairman

Topics : AAP AAP government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon