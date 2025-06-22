Home / India News / Vijay Devarakonda booked under SC/ST act for remarks on tribal people

The actor made comments in April. However, based on a complaint a case underSC/ST Act was booked against him on June 17, a police official told PTI

The police are investigating the case. | File Image
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 4:37 PM IST
A case was registered against actor Vijay devarakonda under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, for his alleged remarks about tribal people during a movie pre-release event here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the actor allegedly compared the recent terror attack in Pahalgam to tribal wars from 500 years ago while speaking at the event in April this year.

The actor made comments in April. However, based on a complaint a case underSC/ST Act was booked against him on June 17, a police official told PTI.

The complaint filed by Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik Alias Ashok Rathod, State President, Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities alleged that the movie actor who participated in the pre-release event of the movie titled 'Retro', starring hero Surya, made comments that hurt the sentiments of the tribals and seriously insulted them  aRathod alleged that Devarakonda compared tribes with Pakistani terrorists and his comments are perceived as racially offensive.

On May 3, the actor posted a statement on X clarifying that there was no intention to hurt or target any community especially Scheduled Tribes whom he deeply respect and consider as an integral part of the country.

If any part of my message was misunderstood or hurtful, I expressed my sincere regret. My only aim was to speak of peace, progress and togetherness. I remain committed to using my platform to uplift unify-never divide, the star said in the message.

The police are investigating the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Scheduled Tribes Scheduled Castes south india

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

