A convict and his lawyer allegedly abused and threatened a woman judge in an open Delhi courtroom after a conviction in a cheque bounce case, Bar and Bench reported.

The situation turned violent when the accused even tried to hurl an object at Judicial Magistrate (NI Act) Shivangi Mangla after she ruled against him. He further instructed his lawyer to take any step necessary to secure a favourable order.

In a threatening remark recorded in the court’s April 2 order, the accused told the judge: “Tu hai kya cheez ... .ki tu bahar mil dekhte hai kaise zinda ghar jaati hai.... [Who even are you... just meet me outside and let's see how you make it back home alive].”

Judge Mangla had convicted the accused under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act (dishonor of cheque) and had directed him to furnish bail bonds under Section 437A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the next hearing.

However, instead of complying, the accused and his counsel allegedly began harassing the judge both mentally and physically, pressuring her to resign from her post, the court order noted.

They continued their misconduct, demanding an acquittal, and even threatened to file false complaints against her to force her resignation, it added.

Also Read

Standing firm, Judge Mangla made it clear in her order that she would take the necessary steps against the accused.

“Still the undersigned stand against all the odds and always do needful in favour of justice. The undersigned shall be taking appropriate measures against the accused before National Commission Women , Delhi for such threatening and harassment,” the court stated.

The judge also issued a show cause notice to the convict’s lawyer, advocate Atul Kumar, asking him to explain why criminal contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for misbehaviour in court.

“Court notice be issued to counsel for accused Sh. Atul Kumar to show cause in writing providing relevant explanation for the conduct shown by him today and further to explain as to why he shall not be referred to the Hon’ble High Court for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against him for such misbehaviour.”

The lawyer has been directed to submit his written response by the next date of hearing.