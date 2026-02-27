Court grants statutory bail to former TDB official in Sabarimala gold case

A court here on Friday granted statutory bail to a former TDB official in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss case.

Kollam Vigilance Court Judge Mohit CS granted bail to former Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornament) Commissioner K S Baiju in the case related to the alleged loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) plates, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to file a charge sheet within 90 days of his arrest.

Baiju is the seventh accused in the Dwarapalaka case.

Earlier, on February 12, the same court had granted the former Travancore Devaswom Board official bail in a second case related to the alleged loss of gold from the doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum), in which he is the fourth accused.