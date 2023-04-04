Maharashtra reports eight Covid deaths in April, four in past 24 hours

Maharashtra has reported eight Covid-19 deaths so far in April, with case fatality touching 1.82 percent in the state.

On Tuesday the state reported 711 new cases and four Covid19 deaths, according to the Public Health Department. This is a 186 percent increase from Monday’s 248 fresh cases.

As of today, there are 3,792 active cases in the state. Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases have climbed to 1162 now, while Thane has 670 cases and Pune has 781. Nashik, Aurangabad, Sangli, Satara and Nagpur also have a high number of active cases.

In the wake of rising cases and deaths, the Satara district administration on Monday has made wearing masks compulsory for employees and officials in government and semi-government offices, colleges and banks. The district collector has appealed to residents to use masks and maintain social distance and avoid crowded places like congregations, weddings, weekly markets etc.

Meanwhile, India's Active caseload currently stands at 21,179 now. As many as 3,038 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

India’s Covid tally is the highest in six months, and if one compares this with the third wave in January 2022, infections have surged the sharpest in the last seven-eight days.

Experts have pointed out that while infections are rising, India isn't under a Covid-19 wave at the moment.

Bishnu Panigrahi, group head, medical strategy and operations, Fortis Healthcare, said while cases are definitely rising, there is no reason to panic. “Most cases do not require hospitalisation, and adequate infrastructure has been made ready to handle any spike,” he added.