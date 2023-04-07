Home / India News / Covid-19 surge: Maha reports 926 cases, three deaths; Mumbai sees 27% rise

Covid-19 surge: Maha reports 926 cases, three deaths; Mumbai sees 27% rise

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 926 Covid-19 cases, a sizable rise from 803 cases added to the tally a day earlier, while the death toll increased by three, a health official said

Mumbai
Covid-19 surge: Maha reports 926 cases, three deaths; Mumbai sees 27% rise

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 926 COVID-19 cases, a sizable rise from 803 cases added to the tally a day earlier, while the death toll increased by three, a health official said.

The state's tally stands at 81,48,599 and the fatality count was 1,48,457, he added.

Mumbai led with 276 new cases, a rise of 27 per cent from the previous day, while the three deaths were reported in Gondia, Kolhapur and Raigad districts, the official informed.

The recovery count increased by 423 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,95,655, leaving the state with an active caseload of 4,487, he said.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate was 98.12 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,66,87,653 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 11,881 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

At a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday, it was observed that Maharashtra was among the three states with 10 or more districts having positivity rate (cases per 100 tests) of more than 10 per cent.

It was the fourth consecutive day when the addition to the tally in Mumbai crossed the 200-mark. The addition to the tally in the metropolis was 216 on Thursday, a civic official said.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 926; Fatality: 3; Active cases: 4487; Tests: 11,881.

Topics :CoronavirusMaharashtraMumbaiDeath toll

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

Also Read

Mumbai logs 32 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally drops below 800

Mumbai reports 6 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally 91 as 10 recover

Mumbai records 15 new Covid-19 infections, 0 death; active case tally at 94

Mumbai records 111 Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally now 907

Turkey probes contractors as earthquake death toll breaches 33,000 mark

Women's scheme 'Ladli Behna' an early success in Madhya Pradesh

Convicts, undertrials released during Covid return to jail after SC order

Lawyers move Delhi HC, seek law for protection, safe atmosphere to practice

TMC accuses Shah of 'double standards' in addressing Ram Navami violence

Maha govt must take Covid-19 seriously, apprise citizens, says Ajit Pawar

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story