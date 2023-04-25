Home / India News / Credible inputs must be behind NIA raids against PFI in Goa: CM Sawant

Credible inputs must be behind NIA raids against PFI in Goa: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday confirmed the raids by the National Investigation Agency in Goa against those having alleged connections with Popular Front of India (PFI)

Panaji
Credible inputs must be behind NIA raids against PFI in Goa: CM Sawant

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday confirmed the raids by the National Investigation Agency in Goa against those having alleged connections with Popular Front of India (PFI).

NIA on Tuesday conducted several raids across the nation, including the coastal state, in connection with the banned outfit.

I learnt about the raid through media but now it is confirmed, said Sawant, who also holds the home portfolio.

He said that if the raids are conducted by the NIA, it means that the federal agency must have got credible information about the persons' links with PFI.

If there are still contacts of PFI in Goa then they must be raided, he said, in an apparent reference to the action against the sympathisers of the banned outfit by local police earlier this year.

Last month, the Sawant had told Goa Legislative Assembly that 32 PFI activists had been arrested by the state police.

Also Read

Land grabbing cases in Goa were treated casually by police: Pramod Sawant

2022: Pramod Sawant continues as Goa CM, international airport added

Cyber crime threat to India's progress, security: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa aims for 100% renewable energy usage across all sectors by 2050: CM

Goa CM Sawant to meet stakeholders to review functioning of new airport

Taxmen issuing notices to insurers for availing tax credit on fake invoices

As oil refinery fuels protests, Maha minister says site suggested by Uddhav

Sukhbir Badal sees 'conspiracy' behind 'provocative incidents' in Punjab

Pune tops ease of moving index, Mumbai and Coimbatore follow: Report

Won't end protest unless Brij Bhushan is put behind bars: Wrestlers

Topics :Pramod SawantPFINational Investigation Agency NIA

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story