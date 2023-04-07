Home / India News / Crops on 60k hectares in Marathwada damaged, affects 122k farmers

Crops on 60k hectares in Marathwada damaged, affects 122k farmers

Crops on more than 60,000 hectares of land in Marathwada in Maharashtra have been damaged due to last month's unseasonal rains and a sum of Rs 84.75 crore would be needed to give compensation

Aurangabad
Crops on 60k hectares in Marathwada damaged, affects 122k farmers

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Crops on more than 60,000 hectares of land in Marathwada in Maharashtra have been damaged due to last month's unseasonal rains and a sum of Rs 84.75 crore would be needed to give compensation to 1.22 lakh farmers, an official said on Friday.

Quoting figures from the crop loss assessment survey carried out by the state government, he said Nanded saw the maximum loss with crops getting damaged on 21,579.50 hectares and affecting 36,543 farmers.

"In Aurangabad, crops were destroyed on 13,535.07 hectares and 35,015 farmers were affected. In Latur, damage was on 10,367.83 hectares affecting 22,565 farmers," he said.

The official said the compensation needed to be paid in Nanded was Rs 30.52 crore, Rs 22.17 crore in Aurangabad, Rs 10.56 crore in Latur, Rs 3.67 crore in Jalna, Rs 4.37 crore in Parbhani, Rs 6.04 crore in Hingol, Rs 5.99 crore in Beed and Rs 1.39 crore in Osmanabad.

Topics :MaharashtraMaharashtra farmersUnseasonal rains

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

Also Read

Unseasonal rains destroyed crops on 13,729 ha in 8 districts: Fadnavis

Crops heavily damaged due to unseasonal rains: Union minister Tomar

Unseasonal rains are impacting small farmers, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Unseasonal rains: Punjab, Madhya Pradesh offer succor to affected farmers

17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR

India confronted Myanmar about Chinese spy post on remote island

India crucial partner, trade among key focus areas: South Korea minister

Azamgarh became 'terror hub' under previous govts: Amit Shah targets Oppn

Domestic gas price for April at $7.92, price for consumers capped at $6.5

Cyber cell begins probe into Venugopal's complaint on cloning of number

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story