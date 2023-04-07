Azamgarh became 'terror hub' under previous govts: Amit Shah targets Oppn

Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, recalling the terror tag attached to Azamgarh and claiming that rural UP got 24-hour electricity only during Ramzan when they were in power.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of the Harihar music college, Shah said Azamgarh was known for terrorism during SP, BSP and Congress rule, but it is witnessing development under the BJP government.

"I want to congratulate Yogi ji (CM Yogi Adityanath). In Azamgarh, which was considered the centre of terror across the country, he got the foundation of a music college laid to give respect to its heritage," he said, adding, "Azamgarh was known for Harihar 'gharana' of music, that image was spoiled by SP and BSP."



Shah said Azamgarh used to face law and order problems in the past but the double-engine government of BJP has made it a centre of development. "I was the home minister of Gujarat when there were bomb blasts in Ahmedabad. The police had caught the main 'sutradhaar' (culprit) of it from Azamgarh," he said.

Recalling his earlier visits to Uttar Pradesh, before the BJP government came to power in the state, he said there was hardly a night when power was available in rural areas.

"Twenty-four-hour power supply was available only during Ramzan," he said.

"Now the BJP government has ensured power to entire Uttar Pradesh and heralded a new period of development," Shah said.

He also said it was difficult to imagine UP being "riot-free" but the Adityanath government has made it possible.

Slamming SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who contested and won from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat in the previous election, Shah asked the people whether he "was he seen" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Had he come here to give vaccination doses? The prime minister got the entire country vaccinated, provided foodgrains to the poor," the Union minister said.

"People have given their blessings in the form of votes in all elections and the prime minister has also opened the purse for development of Uttar Pradesh," Shah said, adding all development schemes now pass through the state.

When Yadav vacated the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat after becoming MLA in last year's assembly poll, Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav "Nirahua" won the bypoll on a BJP ticket.

Shah cautioned the people that opposition parties will again "try and mislead" them but they should have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ensure his victory in the next general election.

"Uttar Pradesh has marched on the path of development under the BJP government. Can SP, BSP or Congress work for the development of the state. In 2024 they will come again with 'pariwarvaad' (dynasty) and 'jatiwad' (casteism) to mislead people," Shah warned.