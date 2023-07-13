Home / India News / CRPF deployed in large numbers to secure Amarnath Yatra: DIG Avasthy

Press Trust of India Pulwama (J-K)
Representative image

Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 1:52 PM IST
CRPF personnel have been deployed in large numbers to secure the ongoing Amarnath Yatra as the paramilitary force is equipped with the latest gadgets to augment the security grid in Kashmir, a senior officer of the force said.

"We are deployed for your service 24/7, 365 days (a year), whether there is yatra or not. There is an increase in the (number of) forces in view of the yatra, and more focus is given," Deputy Inspector General of CRPF Alok Avasthy said.

Avasthy said the CRPF was using with modern gadgets and weapons to maintain a hawk-like vigil on its area of operation in south Kashmir.

"We are using the most modern technology which is available in the world. I will not reveal the details here, but, yes, we are using that," he added.

Asked if there was a specific threat to the ongoing pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, the officer said the CRPF was focussed on ensuring round the year peace.

"There is no specific threat, but, yatra or no yatra, our priority is the security of the people, and our jawans do not rest. They work 24/7. They are on duty 365 days. I assure you that we are at your service," Avasthy said.

Asked about special drills along the highway, he said there is an increase in the traffic and the CRPF personnel are also engaged in traffic control to ensure smooth movement of the yatra convoy.

Avasthy lauded the local population's support to the pilgrimage.

"We have full cooperation of the local people. There are no problems, local population provides water to yatris, bless them," he added.

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

