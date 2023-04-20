Home / India News / Varun Dagar case: What does the law say about street performers in India?

Varun Dagar case: What does the law say about street performers in India?

The British introduced the Dramatic Performances Act in 1876 against street performers to curb growing dissent among Indians against the British Raj

BS Web Team
Varun Dagar case: What does the law say about street performers in India?

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 3:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Recently, a video of artist Varun Dagar being thrashed by the Delhi Police went viral on social media. Previously, many such instances have been reported, especially from metropolitan cities like Delhi and Bengaluru. The videos have sparked another debate on social media on why artists have to face this harassment from the police. Dagar was also a contestant on the reality show India's Best Dancer. He was performing in Delhi's Connaught Place when he was allegedly dragged and manhandled by the Delhi Police and parking managers.


What is busking?

Busking is an act or performance on the streets or a public place, generally done to entertain by dancing, singing, juggling, or acrobats. The artist, however, is not to be mistaken for begging. In busking, the artist accepts whatever the audience has to offer. 

Busking is a fairly common sight in several countries. The concept, as such, is not new to India. And can be said to be as old as Indian civilization. Throughout Indian history, there have been instances of storytellers, poets and performers who travelled on the road and performed on the streets.

Ironically, the Britishers introduced the Dramatic Performances Act in 1876 against street performers to curb the growing dissent among Indians against the British Raj. 

Currently, there is no law or policy to prevent or protect street artists, making it difficult for them to get justice or perform without permission. Often, the 1959 Bombay (Prevention of Beggary) Act is also used to stop street performers.

Many countries like the US and the UK have exclusive laws governing busking. Some countries also have busking unions to protect artists from harassment. Despite a rich history of performing arts like puppetry, snake charmers, Sufi poets, and Bhakti period saints like Kabir and Meera, India has turned its back to street artists.

At present, busking is not illegal in India. But, an artist may have to take permission from the local police or relevant authorities to avoid being booked for nuisance. The authority to determine whether the act creates a nuisance to the public is generally left to police discretion. This exposes street performers to possible harassment and exploitation.

Topics :Delhi PoliceStreet danceBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 3:11 PM IST

Also Read

Expansion, product mix to fizz up Varun Beverages' volumes and margins

Varun Beverages soars 12% in 3 days, nears record high on strong Q3 results

More price increase unlikely this financial year: Britannia MD Varun Berry

MSCI India index rebalancing could stoke Rs 13,000-crore churn

Varun Beverages, ABB India rise to MFs' largecap bucket after strong run-up

Union Cabinet clears bill to change film certification, curb piracy

Adani meets Sharad Pawar amid JPC probe demand into Hindenburg row

Visva-Bharati tells Amartya Sen to vacate 13 decimals of land by May 6

One month on, no sight of radical preacher Amritpal except in CCTV footage

Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh's wife stopped at Amritsar airport

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story