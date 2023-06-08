Home / India News / CUET-UG to continue till June 17, results expected in July: Officials

CUET-UG to continue till June 17, results expected in July: Officials

The NTA will soon announce the dates for further rounds of the exam. The results are expected to be announced in July

Press Trust of India New Delhi
CUET-UG to continue till June 17, results expected in July: Officials

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) will continue till June 17 with more than 65,000 candidates yet to take the exam, according to officials.

This will be the second extension of the undergraduate admission entrance test. The exams were scheduled from May 21 to May 31, which was later extended to June 7. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now released the admit cards for June 9 to June 11.

The NTA will soon announce the dates for further rounds of the exam. The results are expected to be announced in July.

The exams are likely to continue till June 17 and most of these tests will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand. The results are expected within 15 days from the date of completion of the exams.

"According to the original schedule, the results were expected around June 20, which will now probably be announced around the first week of July," a senior official said.

More than 14 lakh applications have been received for the CUET-UG this year, registering a 41-per cent increase from its debut edition last year.

The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students had registered for the exam and 9.9 lakh had submitted their applications.

Unlike last year, the exam is being conducted in three shifts.

Most of the pending candidates are from Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand, while there are some from other states and Union territories too who are waiting for the dates. So far, the CUET-UG has registered an attendance of around 75 per cent.

Also Read

CUET PG 2023 intimation slip released, here's how to check and download

CUET UG 2023: City intimation slip for exams from May 21 to 24 released

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card out for May 25 to 28 exam dates, details here

CUET-UG 2023: 77% attendance on first day, NTA says glitch-free exam

Four K'taka universities enter into pact with universities of Pennsylvania

EAM visits Gurdwara in Delhi, Afghan Sikhs raise issue of citizenship

PM thanks Saudi Prince for support during evacuation of Indians from Sudan

Girl stuck in borewell pulled out after 52 hours, declared dead at hospital

Air India flight with stranded passenger from Russia lands at San Francisco

Assam govt announces 10 mn sapling planting drive with cash prize

Topics :Entrance ExamsDelhi University

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story