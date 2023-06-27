Home / India News / CVC asks its officers not to seek perks for additional charge assignments

CVC asks its officers not to seek perks for additional charge assignments

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 5:11 PM IST
The Central Vigilance Commission has asked chief vigilance officers (CVOs) not to request perks and facilities from organisations where they hold only additional charge, according to an official order.

The CVO act as a distant arm of the Commission to check corruption in an organisation. Every organisation is required to have a separate CVO, and major ones appoint full time CVOs.

Sometimes, an officer appointed as CVO in an organisation is given additional charge of another on a temporary basis due to administrative reasons.

"CVOs should not request for or avail of any facility, perks, perquisites etc. from the organisation, where they are holding only additional charge," the commission said in the order issued to secretaries of all central government departments, chief executives of public sector banks and enterprises among others.

The organisations where an officer is holding the post of CVO as additional charge should continue to provide him or her the required support for discharging official duties, said the order dated June 26.

"Such support may be in the form of use of office premises, adequate support staff, secretarial assistance in office, telephone, other office equipment, travel, accommodation on official tours etc. as may be required for discharge of official duties," it added.

In order to bring transparency and remove ambiguity in respect of facilities available to CVO holding charge of more than one organisations, it is clarified the pay, facilities, perks and perquisites are to be availed where they are holding substantive charge', the order added.

Topics :government officescorruption

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

