Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

The storm's harsh weather and sea conditions could increase wind speeds to 135-145 kmph with 160 kmph gusts within 3-4 days. The weather office has advised fishermen not to go into the water. Additionally, it has issued a wind warning for the southwestern states for the next five days.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "Cyclone Biparjoy which is currently located over the east-central and southeast Arabian Sea is likely to move northward in the coming hours and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm".