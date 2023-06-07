Home / India News / Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

Cyclonic Biparjoy is anticipated to escalate into a very extreme cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours in the Coastal areas of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and Kerala

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 3:05 PM IST
According to a statement released on Tuesday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "Cyclone Biparjoy which is currently located over the east-central and southeast Arabian Sea is likely to move northward in the coming hours and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm".
The storm's harsh weather and sea conditions could increase wind speeds to 135-145 kmph with 160 kmph gusts within 3-4 days. The weather office has advised fishermen not to go into the water. Additionally, it has issued a wind warning for the southwestern states for the next five days.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Updates
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) claims that on June 5, 2023, a cyclonic circulation developed over the Southeast Arabian Sea. Under its impact, a low-pressure region is probably going to shape over a similar region during the next 24 hours. The IMD has warned fishermen not to go into the water until June 10. It is recommended that those who are out at sea return to the coast.


On June 10, the central Arabian Sea and adjacent regions to the north and south of the Arabian Sea may experience an increase in wind speed of 135-145 kmph with gusts of 160 kmph beginning in the evening. Adjoining region of the South Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Goa-Maharashtra coasts to encounter brutal climate and harsh ocean conditions.
Twister 'Biparjoy', the main storm unfolding in the Arabian Sea this year has quickly heightened into a serious cyclonic storm, with meteorologists foreseeing a "gentle" storm beginning over Kerala and "weak" progress beyond the southern peninsular under its impact.


Cyclone Biparjoy: Overview

In 2004, a formula for naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean region was agreed upon. Bangladesh, India, the Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Thailand are the eight nations in the region that contributed a set of names, which are assigned sequentially whenever a cyclonic storm occurs.

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 3:05 PM IST

