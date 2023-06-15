Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues heavy rain alert for coastal Karnataka

In the wake of the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy set to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in the coastal region of Karnataka, as well as the the southern interior parts.

The Department has also warned of high waves in the wake of the cyclone.

Heavy rain is expected to continue in all thee three districts of the coastal region -- Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.

In Uttara Kannada, district authorities have declared a high wave alert till June 19. It is predicted that waves may reach up to three to four meters.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea.

Helplines have opened for the public to address their grievances. Life guards and coastal guards are being directed to keep an eye on the beaches and ensure no one goes near the sea.

The coastal region has also been warned of the possibility of heavy winds, thunder and lightning with torrential downpour.

The south interior districts of Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagar and Tumakuru will also receive heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru city, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Kodagu and Mysuru districts will receive normal showers.

Bengaluru woke up to a pleasant rainy weather on Thursday morning and as the day progressed it turned sunny.

The city has witnessed rain everyday for a week.

