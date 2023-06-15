Home / India News / KPCC chief Sudhakaran raises plight of Christians in UP with PM Modi

In an open letter to PM Modi, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K.Sudhakaran expressed deep concern over the distressing situation faced by the Christian community in parts of Uttar Pradesh

IANS Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K.Sudhakaran on Thursday expressed deep concern over the distressing situation faced by the Christian community in various parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Sudhakaran pointed out that the letter was based on a fact-finding report submitted by Anil Thomas, which sheds light on the challenges and injustices endured by these individuals.

"A significant number of people, particularly those hailing from Kerala, have been falsely accused of offences related to illegal religious conversion in Uttar Pradesh. These individuals are those who have dedicated themselves to social service and charitable work, have established reputable institutions such as hospitals, schools, and colleges that operate on a non-profit basis, serving the local population," reads his letter.

The report also highlights the unfortunate circumstances faced by these institutions and their members since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power in Uttar Pradesh.

"Instances of harassment, extortion, malicious legal actions, physical attacks, and vandalism have become alarmingly frequent. Radical elements associated with Sangh Parivar organisations are attempting to gain control and ownership of these institutions, including churches and related structures. Local leaders affiliated with these organisations are allegedly using their political influence to intimidate the vulnerable Christian minority community," points out Sudhakaran.

Thomas, a top Congress leader, prepared the report after visiting two of the five Christian pastors from Kerala who have been unjustly imprisoned in Uttar Pradesh.

His report points out that the UP police registered a First Information Reports (FIRs) against these pastors based on complaints from Sangh Parivar leaders and these FIRs were lodged without valid complaints from the aggrieved individuals or their relatives, as required by the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

Sudhakaran has urged the Prime Minister Modi, to ensure the protection and well-being of the Christian community in Uttar Pradesh and emphasised on the need to address the unjust arrests, false charges, and misuse of laws, which are causing immense hardship and suffering for innocent individuals.

Topics :Narendra ModiUttar PradeshKerala

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

Next Story