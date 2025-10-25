Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal; Andhra CM alerts officials

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved westwards and is likely to intensify into a deep depression and further into a cyclonic storm.

The weather system is expected to strengthen into a deep depression by October 26 and a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 27.

"The depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards and lay centred at 11.30 am today over the same region It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards to intensify into a deep depression by the 26th and into a cyclonic storm by the 27th morning," the IMD said in a statement.

The system is likely to continue northwestwards, intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28. Moving north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, during the evening and night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained winds of up to 110 kmph, the department said. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alerted all district collectors, superintendents of police, and other senior officials about the 'Montha' cyclone and held a teleconference with them. "As the Montha cyclone is expected to severely impact the state on October 26, 27, 28, and 29, the department has issued a red alert, and officials must be vigilant," Naidu said in a press release.