Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal; Andhra CM alerts officials

The system is likely to continue northwestwards, intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved westwards and is likely to intensify into a deep depression and further into a cyclonic storm.

The weather system is expected to strengthen into a deep depression by October 26 and a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 27.

"The depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards and lay centred at 11.30 am today over the same region It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards to intensify into a deep depression by the 26th and into a cyclonic storm by the 27th morning," the IMD said in a statement.

The system is likely to continue northwestwards, intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28.

Moving north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, during the evening and night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained winds of up to 110 kmph, the department said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alerted all district collectors, superintendents of police, and other senior officials about the 'Montha' cyclone and held a teleconference with them.

"As the Montha cyclone is expected to severely impact the state on October 26, 27, 28, and 29, the department has issued a red alert, and officials must be vigilant," Naidu said in a press release.

Noting that the cyclone's sphere of influence could stretch from Srikakulam to Tirupati, the CM said heavy rains of up to 100 mm could lash the state, accompanied by gales gusting up to 110 kmph.

Naidu directed officials to begin preparations to avert loss of life and property. He instructed them to alert coastal residents to evacuate to safer locations and to declare holidays for educational institutions if necessary.

He also asked authorities to monitor water levels in all reservoirs, release water scientifically, and keep NDRF and SDRF teams on standby.

The CM further instructed the Roads and Buildings, Energy, Irrigation, Municipal, and Panchayat Raj Departments to remain prepared, ensuring continuous availability of water, power, mobile tower, and civil supply services.

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

