3 in 4 Delhi-NCR residents say pollution harming health already: Survey

The toxic air blanketing Delhi-NCR is already taking a toll on residents. A new survey by community platform LocalCircles has found that three in four households are already feeling the impact of high air pollution, as the air quality index (AQI) in many parts of Delhi crossed 400, several times above safe limits.

The survey was conducted by LocalCircles among 44,000 verified residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. The survey included 61 per cent men and 39 per cent women among the respondents.

Post-Diwali air turns hazardous

Despite the Supreme Court’s directive to use green crackers and limit bursting times, many Delhi-NCR residents celebrated Diwali with regular fireworks late into the night. This sent pollution levels soaring, with some areas recording AQI levels close to 1,000, categorised as “severe.”

While stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, a major seasonal contributor, has declined by 77.5 per cent this year due to delayed harvests after heavy floods, the overall pollution remains dangerously high. The World Health Organisation recommends limiting PM2.5 exposure to 15 micrograms per cubic metre over 24 hours, but Delhi’s current levels are up to 24 times higher than that. ALSO READ: Delhi AQI improves slightly but in 'poor' category; respiratory cases rise The poor air quality is affecting children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or heart conditions the most. In response, many residents can be seen wearing masks, using air purifiers, and avoiding outdoor activities.

Health problems rise across households The survey showed that 42 per cent of respondents said that they or some family member has reported sore throat or cough, while 25 per cent said family members were suffering from burning eyes or headaches. Another 17 per cent of households reported breathing difficulties or asthma flare-ups, and the same share said they were struggling with runny noses, congestion or anxiety. Only a third said they had no symptoms linked to pollution. 3 in 4 households already affected ALSO READ: Cloud seeding on Oct 29: Delhi ready for first artificial rainfall trial When asked about medical assistance, three-fourths of respondents (75 per cent) said one or more family members were already affected by air pollution. While 8 per cent had visited a doctor, 9 per cent had sought hospital treatment, and 25 per cent had spoken to doctors online or through phone consultations. Another 33 per cent said they were likely to visit a doctor soon if symptoms worsened.