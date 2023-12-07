Home / India News / Cyclone Michaung: IAF air-drops 2,300 kg relief aid in flood-affected areas

Cyclone Michaung: IAF air-drops 2,300 kg relief aid in flood-affected areas

The IAF was working in liaison with the Tamil Nadu government while the relief materials were being provided by various agencies in the state

Representative image
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 08:20 AM IST
As Chennai grappled with the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, the Indian Air Force continued relief operations in the city until sunset on Wednesday.

During the operations, IAF dropped a total of 2,300 kg of relief material in the flood-affected areas.

The IAF was working in liaison with the Tamil Nadu government while the relief materials were being provided by various agencies in the state.

In the early hours of Wednesday, four Chetak helicopters of the IAF carried out air drops in South Chennai from Medavakkam to Puzhudivakkam metro station, covering 8 locations, and in North Chennai from Manali Petro Chemicals through the inner ring road. They dropped Manali fertilisers to Nappalayam at 8 locations.

Later in the afternoon, the Chetak helicopters of Flying Instructors' School from AFS Tambaram delivered relief supplies in the West Tambaram, Mudichur, Velachery and Pallikaranai areas of Chennai.

Rescue efforts were also undertaken by the Indian Navy in Chennai's Pallikaranai and Thoraipakkam areas as the city reeled under the effects of Cyclone Michuang.

Daily consumables such as milk, water, bread, biscuits and groceries were selling at higher rates, claimed locals marooned at Choolaimedu in Chennai.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin surveyed the areas affected by Cyclone Michaung and distributed necessities such as milk and other items to the flood-hit in Chennai.

"The floodwaters in Chennai's suburbs are still inundated. Many people are working in the field to ensure that everyone gets necessities like food and milk. We are continuing our fieldwork with the hope that the situation will improve soon," CM Stalin posted from his X handle.

"After 40 years, Chennai has suffered such a huge loss due to Cyclone Michaung. People are experiencing plenty of hardships. I request the central government to urgently provide the necessary assistance and funds to help the affected people. I am also not satisfied with the state government's response to the prevailing situation, as they should have made better efforts to save lives and extend relief to marooned locals," AIADMK MP P Ravindhranath told ANI.

Ravindhranath claimed that the DMK government was late to respond to the crisis and mounted relief operations only on Tuesday.

Topics :ChennaiTamil NaduCycloneIndian Air Force

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 08:20 AM IST

