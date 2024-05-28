Home / India News / Cyclone Remal: Closely tracking relief work done by administration, says CM

Cyclone Remal: Closely tracking relief work done by administration, says CM

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM
File image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
May 28 2024 | 1:12 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed her concern over the damage caused by cyclone Remal in the coastal areas of the state and said that she is closely tracking the relief work done by the administration.

She expressed her condolences to the families who lost their members in the natural calamity.

"I pray for everyone's safety in the face of cyclone Remal and I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," Banerjee posted on X.

Assuring the people that the ongoing hard times would soon be over, the Bengal CM further extended her heartfelt gratitude to all those who assisted the people, who were in distress due to the cyclone.

"While I'm closely keeping track of the relief work, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my brothers and sisters who are providing necessary assistance to the people in this dire situation. We shall overcome!" she added.

Banerjee on Monday said that the distribution of compensation for damage to crops and houses will initially be looked into by the administration as per the law, once the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is withdrawn after the ongoing election is over her government will consider the same issue more seriously.

Six persons one in Kolkata, two women in South 24 Parganas district, one in Panihati in North 24 Parganas district and a father-son duo in Memari in Purba Medinipur lost their lives due to the cyclone.

On Monday, coastal regions of the state bore the brunt of cyclone Remal's fury, with significant infrastructural damage reported in both West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Cyclone

May 28 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

