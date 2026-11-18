On November 13, the Delhi Police's charge sheet in the alleged honey-trapping case involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander revealed that he had shared crucial operational details with a Pakistani intelligence operative. He has been booked under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), 1923.Over the past few years, cases registered under the OSA increased from nine in 2015 to 55 in 2022, before declining to 27 in 2024. The number of cases in which the police found insufficient evidence to prosecute, as recorded in their final reports, remained between one and seven during this period. Among the 10 states reporting the highest number of OSA cases, eight are either border states or coastal states.Most of these states also recorded an increase in cases between the two five-year periods (2015-19 and 2020-24). Regarding the age profile of those arrested under the OSA, 54 per cent were millennials, while 35 per cent were mostly GenZs. In 2026, a recurring pattern in several espionage-related arrests has involved alleged links with Pakistani intelligence operatives.