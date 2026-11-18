Datanomics: Border, coastal states see rise in Official Secrets Act cases
Eight of the 10 states reporting the highest number of Official Secrets Act cases are either border or coastal states, with millennials accounting for 54% of those arrested
Eight of the 10 states reporting the highest number of Official Secrets Act cases are either border or coastal states, with millennials accounting for 54% of those arrested
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First Published: Nov 18 2026 | 10:51 PM IST