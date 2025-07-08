Home / India News / Datanomics: Displacements in India rise due to natural disasters, conflicts

Datanomics: Displacements in India rise due to natural disasters, conflicts

According to the data from Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, around 118,000 people were displaced by climate-induced disasters in India in 2024

Over 520,000 people were internally displaced in India in 2024 on account of conflict and violence.
Yash Kumar Singhal
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:18 PM IST
The recent natural calamities such as floods, cloudbursts, and landslides across the country have led to multiple deaths and displacement. Further, conflicts in Manipur and some other states have led to uneasiness, forcing people to shift to safer areas. A caution should be exercised in interpreting the data since a single displaced person may be counted multiple times as each event of displacement is counted separately.
 
Displacement due to natural disaster
 
According to data from Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, more than 5.4 million internal displacements happened in India in 2024. From 2008-24, 61.9 million internal displacements took place, and 74 per cent and 25 per cent of these occurred due to floods and storms respectively. 
 
Displacement due to conflicts & violence
 
Over 520,000 people were internally displaced in India in 2024 on account of conflict and violence. This was the highest since 2017 when more than 826,000 people were internally displaced in India.  
 

Topics :Natural DisastersManipurNortheast India

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

