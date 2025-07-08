Home / India News / Using WhatsApp groups to harass juniors will be treated as ragging: UGC

Using WhatsApp groups to harass juniors will be treated as ragging: UGC

The advisory also flagged incidents where juniors were threatened with social boycott if they did not follow seniors' instructions

UGC declares 8 Uttar Pradesh varsities fake
"In several cases, seniors form informal WhatsApp groups, contact juniors and subject them to mental harassment. This too amounts to ragging and will invite disciplinary measures," the UGC said in its latest directive.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed higher education institutions to monitor any informal WhatsApp groups created to harass juniors, saying it will be treated as ragging and attract strict action under anti-ragging rules, according to officials.

The UGC receives dozens of complaints every year from freshers alleging harassment by seniors.

"In several cases, seniors form informal WhatsApp groups, contact juniors and subject them to mental harassment. This too amounts to ragging and will invite disciplinary measures," the UGC said in its latest directive.

"Student safety on campus is paramount and non-negotiable. Failure to enforce anti-ragging norms may lead to stringent action, including withholding of grants," it warned.

The advisory also flagged incidents where juniors were threatened with social boycott if they did not follow seniors' instructions. Forcing students to cut their hair, stay awake for long hours or verbally humiliating them were cited as other common ragging practices.

"Such acts cause physical and psychological distress and are serious violations of anti-ragging regulations and completely unacceptable," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Audit entire aircraft fleet of all carriers: House panel to DGCA

Govt officials acting on 'whims and fancies', X tells Karnataka HC

Fuel ban on overage vehicles in Delhi deferred till November 1: Report

Centre refutes claims, says X took 21 hours to unblock Reuters accounts

India tests extended range anti-submarine rocket system to boost navy power

Topics :UGCRagging

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story