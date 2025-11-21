Datanomics: 'White-collar terror module', an outlier or new normal?

The November 10 terror attack near the Red Fort, in which 15 people died, has been identified by investigative agencies as the work of a “white-collar terror module”, with seven suspects having white-collar jobs. This stands in contrast to the 14 terror-linked cases from 2010 to 2024 — of 57 accused and convicted, three had white-collar roles.

How 2025 Delhi blast digressed from earlier trends

From 2010-17, only one accused person came from a white-collar background. But from 2018-25, that number rose to eight, largely due to the 2025 Delhi case.

White-collar terror accused since 2017

A total of 9 accused individuals have held white-collar job positions since 2017. However, before the 2025 case, only two names stood out: Ghaus Mohd Khan and Dominic Martin.