Home / India News / Datanomics: 'White-collar terror module', an outlier or new normal?

Datanomics: 'White-collar terror module', an outlier or new normal?

Between 2010 and 2017, only one accused person came from a white-collar background. But from 2018 to 2025, that number rose to ten

Delhi blast
premium
A total of 9 accused individuals have held white-collar job positions since 2017. However, before the 2025 case, only two names stood out: Ghaus Mohd Khan and Dominic Martin.
Jayant Pankaj
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The November 10 terror attack near the Red Fort, in which 15 people died, has been identified by investigative agencies as the work of a “white-collar terror module”, with seven suspects having white-collar jobs. This stands in contrast to the 14 terror-linked cases from 2010 to 2024 — of 57 accused and convicted, three had white-collar roles. 
 
How 2025 Delhi blast digressed from earlier trends 
From 2010-17, only one accused person came from a white-collar background. But from 2018-25, that number rose to eight, largely due to the 2025 Delhi case.  
 
White-collar terror accused since 2017 

Also Read

Premium

Datanomics: Incumbents boosted JD(U) and BJP vote share in Bihar

Mospi releases discussion paper on compilation of new IIP series

Premium

Datanomics: Share of govt servants in suicides remains nearly 1%

Premium

Defence spending, foreign buys decline

Premium

Too early to gauge impact of consumption push, says Starbucks India

A total of 9 accused individuals have held white-collar job positions since 2017. However, before the 2025 case, only two names stood out: Ghaus Mohd Khan and Dominic Martin. 
 
More UAPA cases investigated by NIA under NDA 
Most terror cases under the UAPA have been investigated by the NIA, and the number of UAPA-related probes has been highest during the BJP-led NDA period since 2014. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's climate turning more volatile as study finds 0.9°C rise in decade

IAF pilot dies as Tejas jet crashes during display at Dubai Airshow

Chief Justice Gavai bids farewell to SC after four decades in judiciary

World collectively needs to scale up climate finance: India at COP30

CBI to prosecute Rana Kapoor in fraud case linked to Anil Ambani's firms

Topics :Data StoriesIndia NewsDelhi blast

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story