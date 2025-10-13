Datanomics: Share of govt servants in suicides remains nearly 1%

Haryana Additional Director General of Police Y Puran Kumar recently died by suicide, citing job-related dissatisfaction and alleged mental harassment by senior officials. Official data shows that suicides in India rose by 23 per cent over five years till 2023, with most victims being men across professions.

Suicide rate decreases marginally in 2023

Suicides and suicide rates have been steadily rising over the years. However, in 2023, the rate saw a slight decline per 100,000 population.

Daily wage earners at highest risk

Share of suicides by govt servants in total suicides remained almost intact at about one per cent during 2019-23. The share of suicides was highest among daily wage earners, followed by housewives, unemployed