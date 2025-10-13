Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Share of govt servants in suicides remains nearly 1%

Datanomics: Share of govt servants in suicides remains nearly 1%

Official data show that suicides in India rose by 23 per cent over five years till 2023, with most victims being men across professions

suicide rate
Suicides and suicide rates have been steadily rising over the years. However, in 2023, the rate saw a slight decline per 100,000 population.
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:48 PM IST
Haryana Additional Director General of Police Y Puran Kumar recently died by suicide, citing job-related dissatisfaction and alleged mental harassment by senior officials. Official data shows that suicides in India rose by 23 per cent over five years till 2023, with most victims being men across professions.
 
Suicide rate decreases marginally in 2023  
Suicides and suicide rates have been steadily rising over the years. However, in 2023, the rate saw a slight decline per 100,000 population. 
 
Daily wage earners at highest risk

Share of suicides  by govt servants  in total suicides remained almost intact at about one per cent during 2019-23. The share of suicides was highest among daily wage earners, followed by housewives, unemployed 
and students. 
 
Male suicides were highest among business persons (94.62 per cent), farmers (92.58 per cent), and retirees (92.48 per cent), while student suicides showed a nearly equal distribution.  
 
Male victims dominate
  Male suicides were highest among business persons (94.62 per cent), farmers (92.58 per cent), and retirees (92.48 per cent), while student suicides showed a nearly equal distribution.  
 

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

