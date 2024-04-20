DD News comes under Opposition fire over new saffron logo ahead of LS polls

Two days after unveiling its new official logo, which was changed from ruby red to saffron, DD News has faced criticism from Opposition parties for the alleged "saffronisation" of the national broadcaster.

While DD News, the flagship channel of state-operated Doordarshan, stated that switching to a new logo is a mere change in visual aesthetic, Opposition parties questioned the need for effecting the change ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, according to a news report in The Indian Express (IE).

On Tuesday, Doordarshan News launched its new saffron-coloured logo. While announcing the change, DD News posted on X (formerly Twitter), "While our values remain the same, we are now available in a new avatar. Get ready for a news journey like never before.. Experience the all-new DD News! We have the courage to put: Accuracy over speed Facts over claims Truth over sensationalism. Because if it is on DD News, it is the truth!"

The IE reported that following the announcement by DD News, Jawhar Sircar, a TMC Rajya Sabha MP and former CEO of Prasar Bharati between 2012 and 2014, expressed concern over the national broadcaster incorporating saffron into its logo. He said, “National broadcaster Doordarshan colours its historic flagship logo in saffron! As its ex-CEO, I have been watching its saffronisation with alarm and feel — it’s not Prasar Bharati any more, it’s Prachar (publicity) Bharati!”

The IE cited Sircar as saying, “It’s not just the logo, everything about the public broadcaster is saffron now. While the programmes and events of the ruling party get maximum airtime, Opposition parties hardly get any space now.” He further said that it is a “visual entrapment”

According to the IE report, responding to the criticism, Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi described the new logo as having “a catchy orange colour”. He said, “A few months ago, ahead of G20 (summit), we had carried out a revamp of DD India and settled upon a set of graphics as visual language for that channel.”

DD National’s current logo is blue and saffron. “Using a bright, appealing colour is purely about the channel’s branding and visual aesthetic and it is unfortunate for anyone to be reading anything else into that. It’s not only a new logo, the entire look and feel has been upgraded — we have a new set, new lighting, seating arrangement and equipment," Dwivedi said.

When Doordarshan debuted in 1959, its logo featured saffron. Over time, additional colors such as blue, yellow, and red were introduced, while the design, featuring two petals surrounding a globe at the centre, remained unchanged.