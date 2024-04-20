LIVE: Congress, Left have become ideologically bankrupt, says Nadda

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP, both are hopeful that the high turnout of 77 per cent recorded in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in three constituencies in northern West Bengal will be in their favour. Attacking the TMC government, BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said "strongarm tactics" of TMC leaders have been countered by ordinary people, including women.

An estimated 68 per cent of the total 1.623 million registered voters exercised their right to vote and cast their ballot in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Udhampur of Jammu and Kashmir, poll officials said. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed incident-free polling in what was its first major electoral battle since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, PTI reported. Voting in Udhampur began at 7 am at 2,637 polling stations across the constituency, including 31 near the International Border, to decide the fate of 12 candidates and ended at 6 pm.