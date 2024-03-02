DDA demolishes Ponty Chaddha's Rs 400 cr farmhouse in land reclaim drive

In a move to reclaim government land, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), on Saturday, demolished the farmhouse of the late liquor baron Ponty Chaddha, also known as Gurdeep Singh. The property, spanning approximately 10 acres in the Chhatarpur area of South Delhi, is valued at around Rs 400 crores.

The demolition operation began on Friday that reclaimed 5 acres of land. On Saturday, the drive continues to demolish the main building on the remaining portion of the farmhouse.

This action follows a series of similar operations aimed at retrieving illegally occupied government land. A similar drive was undertaken from January 13 to 17, 2024, in Gokulpuri, North East Delhi. During this campaign, encroachments over approximately 4 acres of land, including commercial showrooms like Raymonds, car dealerships such as TATA Motors, banquet halls, a hotel, and a godown, were demolished.