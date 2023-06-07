Home / India News / Deal with people sensitively, solve complaints in mission mode: UP CM Yogi

Deal with people sensitively, solve complaints in mission mode: UP CM Yogi

It should be ensured that applications received on the integrated grievance redressal system are disposed of on a priority basis, he said

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Deal with people sensitively, solve complaints in mission mode: UP CM Yogi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed government officials to deal with aggrieved people sensitively and ensure that their complaints are solved in mission mode.

He also advised field officials to spend at least one hour every day for public hearings.

Reviewing the functioning of different departments with all additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries regarding disposal of complaints, the chief minister said the integrated grievance redressal system is an effective medium for easy redressal of people's complaints.

It should be ensured that applications received on the integrated grievance redressal system are disposed of on a priority basis, he said.

"Understand the emotional state of the aggrieved person, respect their sentiment and deal with it with utmost sensitivity. The satisfaction of the complainant and his feedback will be the benchmark for officers' performance.

"Officers should ensure that the problems of the common people are solved by giving top priority to public hearings and conducting them in mission mode," Adityanath said.

He asked all additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries to visit all divisions in the state in the next two months and review the public welfare schemes of their department.

"Get the pending complaints resolved immediately and fix accountability. After the visit, submit your report to the chief minister's office," Adityanath said and stressed that there should be no exploitation of outsourced employees.

Also Read

Dynasts looted funds meant for welfare schemes in UP, says CM Yogi

Yogi Adityanath govt to present its largest-ever annual budget today

UP govt to hold 'Eat Right Millet Melas' across state to promote millet

National Security Act for those using unfair means in exams: CM Yogi

Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath to address election rallies in Tripura today

Make woman WFI chief, scrap FIRs against us: Wrestlers to Anurag Thakur

Course at IIT-M aligns with Centre's mission to make India electronic hub

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm today

India has one of the best airfare, no need for 'gouging': Akasa Air CEO

Construction firm involved in collapsed bridge working on Gujarat projects

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story