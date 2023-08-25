Debt pause clause to be soon taken to the world bank board for approval

The World Bank board is soon going to consider a debt pause clause for approval, which would allow countries prone to natural disasters to suspend their debt payments for a few years if they are struck by a calamity, said World Bank Chief Financial Officer Anshula Kant on Friday.

Speaking at the CII B20 session on 'Actions for Global Economic Recovery', the World Bank official emphasised that countries must be financially resilient when confronted with natural disasters and other types of crises.

Kant further noted that in addition to the debt pause clause, the multilateral lender has implemented a crisis toolkit. This toolkit includes a Catastrophe Insurance Product, which supports countries in the aftermath of natural disasters, and a Rapid Response Option, available to all countries. Under this option, countries can immediately repurpose their existing capacities and obtain liquidity to cope with disasters.

In addition, N.K. Singh, President of the Institute of Economic Growth, commented that innovative financing arrangements are required to bridge and raise close to $400 billion for strengthening financial protection strategies. These funds would create financial instruments to insulate the world from future economic shocks. Singh also urged multilateral banks to undergo reforms in order to effectively raise the necessary capital to deal with prevailing global challenges.