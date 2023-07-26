DEEFCC secy asks employees to discard petrol, diesel vehicles once a week

The Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC) of Bihar government on Tuesday asked its all officials to discard the use of petrol/diesel vehicles at least once in a week in their official work.

DEFECC secretary Bandana Preyashi in a circular to officials requested them to use electric vehicles, bicycles or rickshaws at least once in a week in their official work.

"Keeping the rising level of vehicular pollution in mind, we must take the initiative to save the environment. All officials and employees of the department are requested to use fuel-efficient vehicles at least once in a week for official work from August. We must discard the use of 'petrol/diesel vehicles' at least once in a week for our official work. We should use electric vehicles, bicycles, rickshawsor if possiblewe can walk to our offices also," Preyashi said in a circular to all employees of the department.

Talking to PTI, Preyashi said "We have collectively decided to discard use of 'petrol/diesel or polluting' vehicles at least once in a week for our official work. It will be effective from August and every Friday will be the day on which we will follow it. We all will strictly follow this from August 4 (first Friday of the August month). Climate change is here and we are already experiencing the effects of it. Protecting the environment is our duty that we owe to our planet, to ourselves, and to future generations".

"By taking simple steps, we can protect our planet and ensure a brighter future for our children. It's a feeling of accomplishment you will experience when you realise that you are doing your part to protect the environment", she said.

Educating your child about the environment is essential for creating a sustainable future, the secretary said.