Odisha nods to 8 investment projects of Rs 1,250 cr, to employ 3,640 people

The approval was accorded at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary P K Jena

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
The Odisha government on Tuesday approved eight investment projects worth Rs 1,250 crore which will generate employment for 3,640 people, an official said.

The projects were approved under different sectors. In the Apparel and textile sector, BK International Private Limited has been allowed to set up a manufacturing unit for socks, projected to bring in an investment of Rs 52 crore and generate employment for 800 individuals, the official said.

Mamata Fabrics Private Limited's readymade garments manufacturing unit will be established with an investment of Rs 50 crore and is anticipated to offer employment opportunities to 2,000 individuals, further fortifying the textile industry in Khurdha.

In the Steel (downstream) sector, a reputed manufacturer will set up a cutting-edge manufacturing unit for producing 1,80,000 numbers of steel doors and windows along with other products, earmarking an investment of Rs 147.64 crore and creating job prospects for 150 people.

Nezone Tubes Utkal Limited plans to expand its existing facility by establishing a manufacturing unit for 1,60,000 MT MS square and rectangular pipes and tubes, entailing an investment of Rs 105.00 crore and generating employment for 50 individuals, both at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur.

In the Mining and Metallurgy sector, Vedanta Limited's proposal to set up a 4.5 MTPA iron ore beneficiation plant has been approved. This project is estimated at an investment of Rs 80 crore and is expected to provide employment to 152 people and enhance the state's capabilities in steel beneficiation.

Three agro-processing projects received the green light for the production of grain-based ethanol, with a combined investment of approximately Rs 810 crore, generating employment for around 500 people, in Western Odisha along the Biju Economic Corridor.

Topics :Odisha Investment

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

