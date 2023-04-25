Home / India News / Defamation case lodged against Siddaramaiah for statement on Lingayats

A defamation case was lodged on Tuesday against Karnataka's Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah over his alleged statement on corruption practised by Lingayat Chief Ministers in the state.

Bengaluru
Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
Activist Shankar Sait had lodged a private complaint with the Magistrate court in Bengaluru in this regard. The court had adjourned the matter to April 29, after accepting the petition.

A complaint had also been registered against the Congress leader with the Election Commission in this regard already. The statement that Lingayat CMs indulged in corruption and destroyed the state has stirred a controversy ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections.

The BJP has also made it a big poll issue in the state and used it as a weapon to control the damage caused by the exit of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi.

The Lingayat Yuva Vedike Legal Cell, which had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, claimed that Siddaramaiah had insulted the Lingayat community and defamed it.

Siddaramaiah had clarified that he meant to say Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is the present CM, is indulged in corruption and destroyed the state and he didn't mean to comment about others.

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 10:46 PM IST

