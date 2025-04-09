Home / India News / Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for third day as heatwave intensifies

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for third day as heatwave intensifies

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 233 at 8 am on April 9, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), compared to 221 at the same time on Tuesday

Air quality across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) deteriorated, falling into the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ category (Photo: Reuters)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
Delhi’s air quality worsened, remaining in the ‘poor’ category for the third day on Wednesday morning after remaining ‘moderate’ in the last week. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 233 at 8 am on April 9, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), compared to 221 at the same time on Tuesday. 

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) deteriorated, falling into the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 243 at 4 pm on April 8. Gurugram in Haryana recorded an AQI of 204, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 193 and 242, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI improved to 185, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.

CAQM invokes Grap Stage-I curbs

On April 2, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR after the city’s AQI entered the ‘poor’ category. Under Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), authorities conduct stringent checks on polluting vehicles to ensure compliance with emission norms, while traffic management is intensified to reduce congestion and vehicular emissions. Additionally, industries, power plants, and brick kilns are required to implement stricter emission control measures to minimise their environmental impact. 

Delhi weather update

Delhi continues to be troubled by the scorching heat, with temperatures expected to soar to 42 degrees Celsius by April 10. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a severe heatwave across Northwest India in the coming days, which will drive mercury levels higher across the region. On April 8, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius for the second straight day, as the city braced for yet another day of oppressive heat. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions. 
The capital is expected to witness mainly clear skies with humidity levels peaking at 45 per cent. A hotter day lies ahead, with the minimum and maximum temperatures forecast at 23 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively.
 
 
First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

