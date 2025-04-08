Home / India News / LIVE news: Mudra scheme will help India's youth improve their socio-economic position, says PM Modi
Live New Update

LIVE news: Mudra scheme will help India's youth improve their socio-economic position, says PM Modi

Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
PM Modi in Surat Gujarat rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Mudra Yojana beneficiaries on Tuesday (File image)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 10:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US Supreme Court has rejected Pakistani-Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana's application to block his extradition to India, where he faces charges related to the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. This ruling removes the final obstacle preventing Indian authorities from bringing the 64-year-old back to face legal proceedings.

Rana, currently detained at Los Angeles' Metropolitan Detention Centre, had previously filed an emergency application in February seeking to prevent his extradition, which was denied last month. After this initial rejection, he submitted a renewed emergency request directed to Chief Justice Roberts

An IndiGo flight from Jaipur made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport following a bomb threat, authorities said on Monday evening. In a statement, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai said, "A threat note was discovered in an aircraft en route from Jaipur (JAI) to Mumbai (BOM). As a precaution, full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport at 2043 hrs. The flight landed safely at 20.50 hrs. Airport operations remain unaffected. CSMIA is actively coordinating with the airline and security agencies. The safety of passengers and staff remains our top priority.

China threatened to "resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests", in response to President Donald Trump's threat of an additional 50 per cent tariff on Chinese imports. The Commerce Ministry statement issued early Tuesday said the US's imposition of "so-called reciprocal tariffs" on China is "completely groundless and is a typical unilateral bullying practice". China has taken retaliatory tariffs and the ministry hinted more may be coming.

"The US threat to escalate tariffs on China is a mistake on top of a mistake and once again exposes the blackmailing nature of the US. China will never accept this. If the US insists on its own way, China will fight to the end."

10:01 AM

Hotel brawl case against Saif Ali Khan: Court re-issues bailable warrant against Malaika Arora

A Mumbai court has re-issued a bailable warrant against actor Malaika Arora after she failed to appear as a witness in the case pertaining to alleged attack on an NRI businessman by Saif Ali Khan at a five-star hotel here in 2012. Arora was part of the group that had gone for dinner with Khan at the hotel when the alleged incident took place on February 22, 2012.

9:32 AM

Mudra scheme will help India's youth to improve their socio-economic position, says PM Modi

"The Mudra scheme is not for Modi's praises. This scheme is to give courage to the youth of my country to stand on their own feet," PM Modi said.
 

9:15 AM

Heatwaves drove 1/3rd of rise in India's power demand during 2024 summer

India's electricity demand during the severe heatwave months of April to June 2024 rose by 10.4 per cent compared to the corresponding period the year before, with increased use of air conditioning contributing to nearly a third of the rise, according to a new report released on Tuesday. The sixth edition of global energy think tank Ember's Global Electricity Review also said heatwaves were responsible for almost a fifth of the increase in global electricity demand in 2024 and were the main reason behind a 1.4 per cent rise in fossil fuel-based power generation.

9:04 AM

Saudi halts short-term visas for 14 nations including India, ahead of Hajj

Saudi Arabia is temporarily suspending new short-term visas for citizens of 14 nations, including India, Pakistan, and Egypt, as part of measures to control visitor numbers before the Hajj pilgrimage season, according to Gulf News. The suspension begins April 13 and affects business visas (both single and multiple-entry), electronic tourist visas, and family visit visas. The restriction also applies to citizens of Yemen, Tunisia, Morocco, Jordan, Nigeria, Algeria, Indonesia, Iraq, Sudan, Bangladesh, and Libya.

9:00 AM

CWC meeting on Tuesday to chalk out future roadmap, discuss poll preparations

A day before the AICC session, the Congress' highest decision-making body CWC will meet here on Tuesday to deliberate on the party's future roadmap, key national issues, organisational strengthening and preparations for upcoming polls. An extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be attended by its members, permanent and special invitees, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, Congress parliamentary party leaders, council leaders, Central Election Committee (CEC) members, office-bearers of Congress parliamentary party office, former chief ministers and deputy chief ministers.

8:44 AM

IndiGo flight from Jaipur makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport after bomb threat

In a statement, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai said, "A threat note was discovered in an aircraft en route from Jaipur (JAI) to Mumbai (BOM). As a precaution, full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport at 2043 hrs. The flight landed safely at 20.50 hrs. Airport operations remain unaffected. CSMIA is actively coordinating with the airline and security agencies. The safety of passengers and staff remains our top priority."

8:29 AM

"Blast' outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Punjab's Jalandhar

A "blast" took place outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar district, causing panic in the area. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Singh said forensic teams have reached the spot to collect samples.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiBJPCongressRussiaUkraine

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News