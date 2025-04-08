Supreme Court outlines Governor's role, timelines in withholding Bills

In a verdict that defined clear boundaries on gubernatorial powers, the Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed a timeline for Governors of states to act on Bills passed by the state legislature and criticised the actions of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for reserving 10 Bills for the President’s consideration, saying it was illegal and erroneous.

The judgment by a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan will be a shot in the arm for states, especially Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Punjab, that had flagged how the respective Governors had withheld forwarding several of the Bills passed by these state legislatures for presidential assent.

In the case of Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court deemed the 10 Bills — one of which was pending since 2020 — passed. “Action of the Governor to reserve the 10 Bills for President is illegal and arbitrary and thus the action is set aside,” the court said. The court added, “The 10 Bills shall be deemed to be clear from the date it was re-presented to the Governor.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed as historic the Supreme Court’s judgment. “This order is not only for Tamil Nadu, but a huge victory for all states in India,” he said in the state assembly, calling it a vindication of federalism, state autonomy and Dravidian politics. The Tamil Nadu government had moved the Supreme Court against Governor R N Ravi’s repeated delays and refusals to assent to state legislations.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the Supreme Court verdict a victory of democracy and a warning against the tendency of Governors to usurp the powers of the assembly. In Kerala’s case, former Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had withheld assent to several Bills passed by the state assembly.

Senior advocate P Wilson, who represented Tamil Nadu, said the ruling was a big win for the DMK government against the state Governor. “Article 200 requires the Governor to act within a timeline. There is no pocket veto or absolute veto. When a Bill is presented to the Governor, he is under obligation to pick one of three options.”

In the judgment, the Supreme Court said, “Despite there being no prescribed time limits, Article 200 cannot be read in a manner which allows the Governor to not take action on the Bills which are presented to him for assent and thereby delay, and essentially roadblock, law-making machinery in the state.” Fixing the timeline, the bench said in case of withholding assent on a Bill and reserving it for the President with the aid and advice of the council of ministers, the maximum period would be one month.

In case the Governor decides to withhold assent without the aid and advice of the council of ministers, the Bills must be returned to the assembly within three months, it added. The top court said in case of presentation of a Bill after reconsideration by the state assembly, the Bills have to be given assent by the Governor within a period of one month. The bench cautioned that any failure to comply with the timeline would make the inaction of the Governor subject to judicial review by the courts.

It said the Governor must be conscious not to create "roadblocks or chokeholds" in the state legislature in order "to thwart and break the will of the people". The bench said the Governor could not sit over Bills and adopt the concept of "absolute veto" or "pocket veto". "Pocket veto" denotes a concept where the Governor sits over the Bills without signing them, virtually rendering them ineffective.

The delay in giving assent by the Governor prompted the state government to move the top court in 2023, claiming 12 Bills, including one from 2020, were pending with him. On November 13, 2023, the Governor declared he was withholding assent to 10 Bills, following which the legislative assembly convened a special session and re-enacted the very same Bills on November 18, 2023. The Governor, on November 28, 2023, reserved some of the Bills for the consideration of the President.