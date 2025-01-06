Delhi air quality improves slightly but remains 'very poor' for 5th day

Delhi's air quality made a modest improvement but remained in the "very poor" category, with an air quality index (AQI) reading of 318 at 8 am on Monday (January 6) morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) website. This marks the fifth consecutive day that Delhi has faced "very poor" air quality. However, experts anticipate that the air quality will improve to the "poor" range by Tuesday, thanks to the expected rainfall.

The CPCB's daily report indicated that the average AQI was 339 at 4 pm on Sunday, a slight reduction from the previous day's figure of 378, which also fell under the "very poor" category. Forecasts from the Centre's Early Warning System (EWS) suggest that the AQI could drop below 300 on Tuesday, though it will still be classified as "poor."

Measures under GRAP

In response to the slightly improved air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided on Sunday to revoke the Stage-III actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR. This decision followed a significant reduction in the AQI, which had led to the earlier invocation of Stage-III measures. However, Stage-I and Stage-II measures will remain in place.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP, after reviewing air quality data and forecasts from the IMD/IITM, noted a steady decline in AQI levels due to better meteorological conditions and improved wind speeds.

Stage-III of the GRAP had been enforced on Friday due to rising pollution levels, but was previously lifted on December 27. Under Stage-III, nonessential construction activities are banned, and schools up to grade V are required to switch to hybrid learning. Delhi weather round-up The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, forecasting light rain in Delhi during the early hours of Monday (January 6). The alert comes as a fresh western disturbance is anticipated to bring snowfall to the northern mountains, leading to a subsequent drop in temperatures from January 8.