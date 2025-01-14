Delhi records 'poor' AQI amid cold wave; dense fog reduces visibility

Delhi residents experienced a notable improvement in air quality on Tuesday (January 14) morning, with pollution levels showing a decline compared to previous days. However, the Air Quality Index (AQI), as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), stood at 247 at 6 am, categorising the air quality as "poor". The AQI deteriorated marginally by 8 am when it stood at 250, as per the CPCB website.

As the city remains under the grip of a cold wave, dense fog reduced visibility across various areas. The CPCB recorded varying AQI levels in different parts of the city early in the morning. Key locations reported the following readings:

- Okhla Phase 2: 278 - Alipur: 254 - Rohini: 282 - ITO: 254 - Ashok Vihar: 297 - Shadipur: 291 - Mundka: 278 - Wazirpur: 321 - Jahangirpuri: 290 - Narela: 258 - DTU: 177 - R.K. Puram: 254 - Pusa: 288 - Anand Vihar: 356 - Punjabi Bagh: 423

Notably, an AQI between 201 and 300 is categorised as poor, while readings from 301 to 400 and above 400 fall under "very poor" and "severe" categories respectively.

Following overnight rainfall on Sunday (January 12), which helped to improve air quality across Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted GRAP Stage III restrictions. This decision allows the resumption of private construction and demolition activities, regular in-person classes for students up to Class 5, and unrestricted operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles, as well as non-essential BS-IV diesel medium goods vehicles.

Despite these relaxations, measures under GRAP Stages I and II remain in effect.

Also Read

Delhi weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated rainfall in Delhi and neighbouring regions on January 15 and 16, as a fresh western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India starting today (January 14). A slight increase in Delhi’s minimum temperature was observed over the past 24 hours, with the city recording temperatures between 16-17 degrees Celsius (maximum) and 9-10 degrees Celsius (minimum). Clear skies are expected on January 14, followed by cloudy conditions on January 15 and 16, added the IMD forecast.