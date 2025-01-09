Grap 3 restrictions back in Delhi-NCR amid rise in air pollution levels

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi's air pollution levels showed an increasing trend and the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 357 at 4 pm, up from 297 on Wednesday, owing to "calm winds and foggy conditions"

Doctors say that breathing Delhi's polluted air is equivalent to smoking approximately 10 cigarettes a day. (File Image)
Press Trust of India Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 7:00 PM IST
The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Thursday re-implemented stage 3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan amid a sharp rise in air pollution levels owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions, according to an official order. 
Delhi's air pollution levels showed an increasing trend and the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 357 at 4 pm, up from 297 on Wednesday, owing to "calm winds and foggy conditions". 
The Commission for Air Quality Management, responsible for strategising air pollution mitigation in Delhi-NCR, directed authorities in the region to immediately implement curbs prescribed under stage 3 to prevent further worsening of the situation. 
GRAP Stage 3, which was revoked on Sunday, entails a ban on non-essential construction work. 
Classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available. 
Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt. 

Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi. 
During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorises air quality into four stages – Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450). 
Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters. 
Doctors say that breathing Delhi's polluted air is equivalent to smoking approximately 10 cigarettes a day. 
First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

