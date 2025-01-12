Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / AQI in Delhi improves but remains 'very poor'; Grap-III measures reinstated

AQI in Delhi improves but remains 'very poor'; Grap-III measures reinstated

The neighbouring areas of Delhi, including Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad, reported 'poor' air quality with AQIs ranging between 201 and 222

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog
The Central government’s panel on Delhi-NCR air quality reinstated Stage 3 anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) on January 9 | File image
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 8:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Sunday, remaining in the 'very poor' category. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 327, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
The neighbouring areas of Delhi, including Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad, reported 'poor' air quality with AQIs ranging between 201 and 222.
 
On January 11, the AQI in the national capital had exceeded the 400 mark. Several neighbouring areas, including Alipur, Bawana, Ashok Vihar, ITO, Jahangirpuri, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Patparganj, Mundka, Nehru Nagar, Pusa, RK Puram, Wazipur, and Vivek Vihar, recorded AQIs above 450.
 
AQI categories:
0-50: Good
51-100: Satisfactory

Also Read

Delhi continues to breathe 'severe' air; weekend rain likely to improve AQI

A tale of two cities: Delhi's air more toxic than LA's wildfire-hit skies

Grap 3 restrictions back in Delhi-NCR amid rise in air pollution levels

Delhi AQI remains in 'very poor' category as mercury dips under 10 degrees

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI stands at 322

101-200: Moderate
201-300: Poor
301-400: Very poor
401-500: Severe
 
Grap-III reinforced
 
The Central government’s panel on Delhi-NCR air quality reinstated Stage 3 anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) on January 9. According to an official order, the decision to reintroduce Stage-III measures was due to a sharp rise in pollution levels caused by unfavourable meteorological conditions.
 
Previously, on January 5, restrictions under Grap-III had been revoked.
 
Notably, the wildfires in Los Angeles County, which have destroyed over 1,000 structures, report cleaner air compared to Delhi.
 
Rain alerts in Delhi
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in the national capital, which is expected to further improve air quality.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: Cold wave grips Delhi, dense fog leads to flight delays; IMD warns of rain, hailstorms

Cold wave grips Delhi, dense fog impacts travel; IMD warns of rain

13 arrested in minor's rape case in Kerala, NCW demands strict action

Singapore sees opportunities in India's growing economy, says minister

Indonesian President Subianto to grace Republic Day parade as chief guest

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityAir quality

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story