AQI in Delhi improves but remains 'very poor'; Grap-III measures reinstated

Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Sunday, remaining in the 'very poor' category. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 327, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The neighbouring areas of Delhi, including Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad, reported 'poor' air quality with AQIs ranging between 201 and 222.

On January 11, the AQI in the national capital had exceeded the 400 mark. Several neighbouring areas, including Alipur, Bawana, Ashok Vihar, ITO, Jahangirpuri, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Patparganj, Mundka, Nehru Nagar, Pusa, RK Puram, Wazipur, and Vivek Vihar, recorded AQIs above 450.

AQI categories:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very poor

401-500: Severe

Grap-III reinforced

The Central government’s panel on Delhi-NCR air quality reinstated Stage 3 anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) on January 9. According to an official order, the decision to reintroduce Stage-III measures was due to a sharp rise in pollution levels caused by unfavourable meteorological conditions.

Previously, on January 5, restrictions under Grap-III had been revoked.

Notably, the wildfires in Los Angeles County, which have destroyed over 1,000 structures, report cleaner air compared to Delhi.

Rain alerts in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in the national capital, which is expected to further improve air quality.