Delhi air quality remains remains 'poor' as temperatures dips below 4°C

The air quality in Delhi continues to remain hazardous as the national capital grapples with a persistent cold wave and dense fog. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 293, falling under the 'poor' category at 7 am on Monday.

AQI levels across major monitoring stations

Around 20 monitoring stations recorded 'very poor' air quality, while the remaining stations were in the 'poor' category. Nehru Nagar recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 344.

Key AQI readings:

Ananda Vihar: 327

Rohini: 318

Chandni Chowk: 337

RK Puram: 334 ITO: 290 AQI classification: 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very Poor 401–500: Severe A thin layer of fog blanketed areas such as Dhaula Kuan and Sarai Kale Khan during the early morning hours. What is driving Delhi’s air pollution levels? The Decision Support System identifies the main contributors to pollution in Delhi as transport emissions, accounting for 10.84 per cent, followed by industries in Delhi and surrounding areas at 11 per cent. Residential sources contributed 6 per cent, while road dust accounted for 0.95 per cent. The air quality warning system predicts that pollution levels will likely remain in the ‘very poor’ category until January 13, with cold and calm conditions expected to worsen the situation in the coming days.

How cold is the weather in Delhi? Delhi woke up to intense cold conditions on Monday, with minimum temperatures dipping to around 3 degrees Celsius at several weather stations, marking the coldest January day since 2023. Ayanagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 2.9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of cold wave conditions at many places, along with shallow to moderate fog during morning hours. The minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to dip to 2–4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may hover around 18–20 degrees Celsius, making the day notably chilly.