Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory as visibility dips due to thick fog

Visibility dropped to 125 meters in several parts of Delhi, and most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) also experienced low visibility

Indira Gandhi International Airport
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 11:36 AM IST
Delhi Airport on Monday issued a passenger advisory after thick fog affected operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

"While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," reads the advisory issued by Delhi Airport.

The airport authorities initiated the anti-fog landing system, technically called the CAT-lll Instrument Landing System (ILS). The CAT III system helps with a precision approach and landing when the runway visibility level is low.

Similarly, flight operations at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad also got affected due to dense fog.

As the cold wave tightened its grip on North India, the national capital woke up to an even colder morning accompanied by dense fog on Monday.

The temperature in Delhi on Monday morning was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Visibility dropped to 125 meters in several parts of Delhi, and most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) also experienced low visibility.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature had settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius.

Visuals from Lodhi Road, Munirka, RK Puram, and Ring Road near AIIMS depicted a thick layer of fog hanging overhead, with only a few vehicles and commuters venturing out into the streets.

Additionally, Delhi's air quality on Monday remained in the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering around 400, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 11:36 AM IST

