Delhi Airport wants double user development fee for biz class flyers

Air travel to and from Delhi Airport is likely to become significantly costlier. What’s more, depending on your class and time of travel, it could burn an even bigger hole in your pocket.

For the first time, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the airport, has proposed charging international business and first-class passengers double the user development fee (UDF) compared to international economy and premium economy travellers over the next four financial years, according to its latest submission to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA).

Until now, all departing international passengers at India’s largest airport have paid a flat Rs 128 as UDF on their basic ticket price. DIAL now proposes that such business and first-class passengers pay Rs 1,620 as UDF in FY26 and FY27, and Rs 860 in FY28 and FY29. For departing international economy and premium economy travellers, the proposed UDF is Rs 810 in FY26 and FY27, reducing to Rs 430 in FY28 and FY29.

The UDF is included in the final price of an airline ticket. The airline collects this fee and passes it on to the airport operator. DIAL has cited ongoing losses, capital expenditure plans, and debt servicing as reasons for the proposal.

Business Standard has reviewed DIAL’s proposal to AERA, which will take the final decision after discussions with all aviation stakeholders.

In its proposal, GMR Group-led DIAL has also sought a higher UDF for all domestic passengers travelling during morning and evening peak hours for the next four financial years. It has classified 5 am–8.55 am and 5 pm–8.55 pm as "peak hours".

Currently, all departing domestic passengers, like their international counterparts, pay a flat Rs 128 as UDF. DIAL now proposes that domestic passengers flying during peak hours pay Rs 610 in FY26 and FY27, and Rs 315 in FY28 and FY29. For non-peak hours, the proposed UDF is Rs 405 in FY26 and FY27, reducing to Rs 210 in FY28 and FY29.

The airport operator has given multiple reasons for this proposal. “DIAL in the past has been incurring losses, and the losses for the current financial year are expected to be over Rs 1,500 crore. DIAL has recently completed the Phase 3A expansion project, incurring huge capex in excess of Rs 12,500 crore, a considerable portion of which is from borrowings. At the end of December 2024, DIAL has an outstanding debt in excess of Rs 15,000 crore, out of which one series of bonds to the extent of $522 million is due for maturity in October 2026.”